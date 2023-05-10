Reactions To Reversal Of Ban On Health Assets Procurement Disclosure

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reversal of the ban on health assets procurement disclosure has been criticised for policy inconsistency.

The president last Friday declared that procurement details of public health assets will not be disclosed for “national interest.” The Office of the President and Cabinet said the declaration is in accordance with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act.

He, however, reversed GENERAL NOTICE 635 OF 2023 which had announced the ban, citing its unauthorized publication without proper authorization and signature.

The reversal attracted criticism from some members of the public.

Fadzayi Mahere, the national spokesperson of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa said the reversal was not effective until a government notice to that effect has been gazetted. She said:

Policy inconsistency, confusion, flip flopping and U-turns. The incompetence is breathtaking. .. At law, you don’t rescind a gazetted Govt Notice by a tweet or a press statement. You repeal it by way of a similarly gazetted Govt Notice. In light of your concessions on the invalidity of it, we look forward to the expeditious repeal thereof… Who signed these respective documents? Which should we believe? What have rise to such an egregious violation of the Constitution? Surely the public is entitled to an explanation? We need new leaders.

George Charamba’s alleged Twitter account, Tinoedza Zvimwe @Tinoedzazvimwe1, agreed Mahere’s opinion was right, stating that the President’s statement was merely informative, not a reversal of the gazetted notice. Tweeted the account:

Do not tweet as if you know what it happening in Govt for compliance!!! Unless you are very silly, a PRESS STATEMENT is just that: for public information. It is not a rescinding instrument!!!!!

Joanah Mamombe, CCC MP for Harare West, criticised the ruling ZANU PF, saying the party expected praise for correcting the damage it had caused. She said:

ZANU PF wants us to clap hands and praise them for opening windows after they had farted. You farted and soiled the air, we can’t praise you for opening windows for us. ZANU PF has been soiling the air for 43 years. It’s time we give them the boot. Real leaders take responsibility when they err. Weak leaders play the blame game. Your so-called commitment to fighting corruption should be in word and deed. Your corruption stinks to high heavens. It’s time you leave running the country to new capable leaders.

Some said some government officials should be fired if the president was not aware of the document.

Govt Spokesman, Nick Mangwana initially defended the invalid Government Notice but the Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda issued a statement moments later disowning the notice, causing inconsistency.

Linda Tsungirirai Masarira, the president of the opposition Labour, Economists and African Democrats party (LEAD) criticised government inconsistency. She said:

Something is definitely not right. The inconsistencies keep mounting…

Ali Naka said President Mnangagwa was testing the waters with the ban on disclosure of procurement of health assets. Nothing works if the politics is not right.

Some critics said Varakashi, “those defending the attempt to legalize looting” were swiftly rebuked which shows that social media was effective.