Shalom Mining Has Applied To Explore Oil In Mana Pools

Shalom Mining has applied to explore oil and gas in Mana Pools, according to a notice in the Zimbabwean Government Gazette.

Mana Pools, which has been designated as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco), lies on the southern bank of the Zambezi River that serves as the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia.

The heritage site covers 676 600 hectares, spanning the Mana Pools National Park, Sapi and Chewore Safari areas. Describing Mana Pools on its website, Unesco said:

On the banks of the Zambezi, great cliffs overhang the river and the floodplains. The area is home to a remarkable concentration of wild animals, including elephants, buffalo, leopards and cheetahs.

Shalom has applied for an exploration license over an area of 130 000 hectares and any objections will need to be lodged by 19 May, the Mining Affairs Board said in the notice.

Shalom Mining is a Zimbabwean company, says Chairman Pfungwa Kunaka. Kunaka is also the new Permanent Secretary of Mines.

This comes as Australia-listed Invictus Energy Limited on Monday, 08 May confirmed the presence of light oil, gas condensate and helium at its Cabora Bassa project in Muzarabani, Zimbabwe.

Invictus Managing Director Scott Macmillan said that mud gas analysis from the Mukuyu-1 well drilled last year had proved the presence of hydrocarbons in multiple reservoir pay zones.

Some Zimbabweans are, however, sceptical that the natural resources being discovered will transform the lives of the common person given the country’s history of poor governance.

Zimbabwe is a mineral-rich country but struggles to turn resources into economic success. Reasons include lack of investment, infrastructure, illegal mining, and corruption.