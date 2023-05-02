Chief Sigola From Umzingwane District Has Died

Chief Zephania Sigola, one of Zimbabwe’s oldest traditional leaders from Umzingwane district in Matabeleland South, has died at the age of 96. His death was confirmed by Chief Mtshana Khumalo, the vice president of the Zimbabwe Chiefs Council. Chief Khumalo told the Chronicle: We got a message from the Chiefs Council president Chief Fortune Charumbira […]

Chief Zephania Sigola, one of Zimbabwe’s oldest traditional leaders from Umzingwane district in Matabeleland South, has died at the age of 96.

His death was confirmed by Chief Mtshana Khumalo, the vice president of the Zimbabwe Chiefs Council. Chief Khumalo told the Chronicle:

We got a message from the Chiefs Council president Chief Fortune Charumbira that at around 10am this morning, Chief Sigola breathed his last. We are devastated as a region because he was a fountain of knowledge, he was someone that we could approach for advice. A huge gap has been left by his passing on.

In a Twitter post seen by Pindula News, Nick Mangwana, the Permanent Secretary of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, announced that Chief Sigola passed away at the United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH). He wrote:

UMZINGWANE DISTRICT Chief Sigola the oldest chief of Umzingwane District is late. He passed away today at United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH). Condolences to his family and the community he led. May His Soul Rest in Peace.

It is currently unknown what illness or condition Chief Sigola was suffering from.