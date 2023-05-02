"Our Economic Growth Must Cascade To The Workers" - President Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the country’s “unprecedented rejuvenation and economic growth” must cascade to the workers. In his speech to commemorate International Workers’ Day, the president applauded the pivotal role played by workers in transforming Zimbabwe and the continent at large. He said: Fellow Zimbabweans, I join you in commemorating Workers’ Day, a day […]

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the country’s “unprecedented rejuvenation and economic growth” must cascade to the workers.

In his speech to commemorate International Workers’ Day, the president applauded the pivotal role played by workers in transforming Zimbabwe and the continent at large. He said:

Fellow Zimbabweans, I join you in commemorating Workers’ Day, a day set aside to globally to recognise, celebrate and honour the contribution of workers in the socio-economic development of our societies. Equally we celebrate Workers’ Day this year at the tail end of a week we successfully hosted the 6th edition of the Transform Africa Summit in Victoria Falls and the 63rd edition of the ZITF in Bulawayo. Those two events brought to the fore the increased critical role played by workers in fast-transforming Zimbabwe and Africa. The economy is experiencing an unprecedented rejuvenation and growth despite the albatross of illegal sanctions by some western countries. In this regard the projected economic growth of 3.8 percent is above regional average. Besides attainment of food security and sovereignty, the massive infrastructure construction inclusive of dams, roads, schools, clinics, and now factories are a result of the contribution by our workers. Your resilience is highly commended.

The president also said the Zimbabwean government is set to launch a formalisation strategy to address decent work deficits in the informal sector, recognizing the plight of informal sector workers and aiming to leave no one and no place behind. He said:

The strategy is envisaged to deal with lack of occupational safety and health, exclusion from social protection and irregular employment relationships in the informal sector. Fellow Zimbabweans as we celebrate May Day we also take a moment to remember fellow workers who were injured, died, or face diseases resulting from unsafe work environment, our aim is zero harm at the workplace. My government, therefore, attaches great priority to the conclusion of the draft labour bill on occupational safety and health with a view to providing a legal framework that addresses the challenges of occupational safety and health in our country.

President Mnangagwa has called on employers to fairly reward workers, as the country’s economic growth should transform the workers’ quality of life. He emphasized the importance of innovative strategies to ensure workers are fairly compensated and have hope for the future.

The government has also created a blueprint to protect workers against unfair labour practices through the Labor Amendment Bill, which is expected to be finalized before the end of the year.

The Zimbabwean government has over the years received criticism for low worker salaries and wages, leading to strikes by teachers, doctors, and nurses who demand better pay and working conditions. Though the government has increased wages, many workers insist that the hikes are insufficient to match the high cost of living, worsened by economic challenges such as inflation, causing even more concern and frustration among Zimbabweans.