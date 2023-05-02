Team Pachedu Accused Of Bullying Magistrate Who Sentenced Ngarivhume

Former Herald editor Caesar Zvayi has accused Team Pachedu of cyber-bullying magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka who sentenced opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume last month.

Former MDC Alliance principal and Transform Zimbabwe leader, Jacob Ngarivhume, was sentenced to four years in jail for incitement of public violence charges. The charges stemmed from a July 2020 tweet in which Ngarivhume called for a national shutdown to protest the poor leadership of the ZANU PF-led government. He was convicted after a three-year trial and sentenced to an effective three years in jail, with 12 months conditionally set aside, by Harare magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka.

Ngarivhume’s conviction and sentence have resulted in accusations that the government is persecuting political opponents before the upcoming harmonised elections, scheduled between 26 July and 26 August this year.

Zimbabwean human rights advocacy organization, Team Pachedu, posted photos of Magistrate Chakanyuka on social media, asking the public to “make her famous.” Said Team Pachedu:

Meet Feresi Chakanyuka. She is the magistrate who convicted and sentenced Jacob Ngarivhume. She is the same magistrate who has been unjustly denying Job Sikhala bail. She is also the same magistrate behind the legal persecution of Marry Mubaiwa. Make her famous!

Sikhala has been in prison since June 2022 and has been denied bail on multiple occasions for allegedly inciting public violence during the funeral wake of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali. Meanwhile, Marry Mubaiwa, the former wife of Vice President Chiwenga, has been in court for several years over various charges, including the attempted murder of the former military boss, which she claims are fabricated.

In response to Team Pachedu’s post, Caesar Zvayi said Team Pachedu must be “nipped in the bud” a phrase which means to stop or prevent something at an early stage before it can become a bigger problem or grow into something more serious. He said:

This is a clear attempt to intimidate the judiciary. Her Worship Feresi is being persecuted before our eyes for prosecuting criminals. There is need for strong DETERRENCE. This Cyber-Bullying by these Selous Scout nostalgics MUST be nipped in the bud. For those who may not know the Selous Scouts’ motto was ‘PAMWE CHETE’, this ex-Rhodies- led outfit calls itself “PACHEDU”. Coincidence?

Critics accuse the Zimbabwean government of controlling the judiciary system, using it to punish political opponents and championing the ruling party’s agenda. They argue that political opponents are targeted to discourage them from confronting the government.

These accusations have had a negative impact on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s re-engagement agenda. The lack of judicial independence has raised concerns among the international community, hindering Zimbabwe‘s efforts to improve relations with the West.

ZANU PF has denied accusations of judicial capture, maintaining that the judiciary is independent and operates without any political influence.