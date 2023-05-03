Madzibaba Andby Warns Churches Against Exaggerating ED's Voters

The leader of Johanne the Fifth of Africa, Madzibaba Andby Makururu, has cautioned churches against exaggerating the number of congregants who will vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the upcoming elections.

His remarks come after VaPostori for Economic Development (VaPostori4ED) claimed they would mobilize over two million members to vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Makururu made these comments while addressing his followers at Hauna Growth Point in Manicaland province during his tour to mobilize support for the ruling ZANU PF party. He told his followers:

I have been in Masvingo and Harare and l know the number of people who are going to vote. As bishops, we need to support our President Emmerson Mnangagwa and we should show him by voting in our numbers. I know there might be some people who think I want resources from the government, I have not begged for resources because I want to show love to our President. I am going around the country using my own resources. I am encouraging churches not to lie to President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the number of people who are going to vote for Zanu PF. It’s not good at all, but I am happy with churches that are campaigning for the President Mnangagwa.

Andby Makururu, who met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House recently, has predicted a landslide victory for the ruling Zanu PF party in the upcoming elections.

Religion, particularly Christianity, has a significant influence on the political landscape in Zimbabwe, and churches have played a role in shaping the country’s direction since the colonial era. However, the relationship between the church and politics has been complicated, with accusations of partisanship and concerns about religious leaders holding political positions.

The political climate is heating up as Mnangagwa faces tough competition from his opponent in the 2018 elections, Nelson Chamisa, the leader of Citizens Coalitions for Change.