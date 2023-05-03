Mwonzora Issues Threats As MDC Members Participate In CCC Nomination Process

Douglas Mwonzora, MDC-T leader, warned party members not to participate in other parties’ activities or risk expulsion. The warning comes amid reports of some members participating in the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate selection process.

The MDC national chairman sent a letter on April 26 warning that members and elected leaders who participate in activities of other parties will be expelled for violating the party and national constitution. Reads the letter:

As such Article 5.10 of the party constitution and Section 129 of the National Constitution will accordingly be applicable. In such circumstances of breach, membership of the party terminates automatically.

Several MDC-T officials have participated in the ongoing candidate selection process of the CCC, indicating the party’s declining chances in the upcoming elections. Many members have joined Nelson Chamisa’s CCC, and in Kadoma Central, three MDC-T councillors participated in the CCC primaries to remove the current Acting Mayor, Clr Tendai Kokera, arguing that he was unfit for the position.

In the past, the MDC has recalled councillors and MPs aligned with Nelson Chamisa.

The CCC evolved from the MDC after a leadership crisis following the demise of founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai and the recall of members aligned with the Chamisa faction.

More Pindula News