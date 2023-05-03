Responses To Job Sikhala's Conviction

After Harare Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa‘s ruling on Tuesday that found Job Sikhala guilty of defeating the course of justice, several people have posted responses. The Magistrate said The State was able to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt, and Sikhala was found guilty of utterances made at Moreblessing Ali’s funeral. We present some of the responses to the conviction:

Joanah Mamombe, CCC MP for Harare West, called Sikhala’s conviction a miscarriage of justice. She said:

It is a sad and painful day in our fight for a free Zimbabwe. A Harare magistrate has convicted @JobSikhala1 on a trumped-up charge of obstruction to justice. We mourn the collapse of justice! We weep for the miscarriage of justice! We bleed from political persecution.

Fadzayi Mahere, CCC national spokesperson also expressed sadness over Sikhala’s conviction. She said:

Why have they not convicted the MURDERERS of Moreblessing Ali? We need new leaders.

Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti described Sikhala‘s conviction as the weaponization of the law against opposition members. He said:

The Harare Magistrate Court has just convicted Job Sikhala of obstruction of justice. After Ngaribvumwe s conviction last week the agenda of weaponization can never be in doubt. We weep for Zimbabwe. We weep for the motherland.

Gift Ostallos Siziba, CCC deputy spokesperson said charges against Sikhala were trumped up adding that the conviction was a clear travesty of justice. He said:

Hon @JobSikhala1 has been found guilty of obstructing the course of Justice. He appeared before the Harare Magistrates’ Court for a judgement in a trumped-up case in which he is accused of obstruction of justice.

A Twitter account, ZANU PF PATRIOTS, claimed that Sikhala‘s conviction showed the rule of law in Zimbabwe.

Job Sikhala is an irresponsible MP/Lawyer Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa added that, evidence clearly shows that Sikhala’s utterances led the police to follow new leads in the murder of Moreblessing. Conviction of Job Sikhala shows there is rule of law in Zimbabwe The same courts which convicted him today acquitted him several times before.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group Zimbabwe (APPG Zimbabwe) said Sikhala’s conviction is deeply concerning. APPG Zimbabwe said:

Deeply concerning to hear of the politically motivated conviction of Job Sikhala MP. Meanwhile, no one has been held accountable for the murder of Moreblessing Ali, whose family @JobSikhala1 was representing at the time of his arrest.

Rusty Markham, MP for Harare North said “Chaora Chinhu Ichi”, a phrase which means this thing (system) is rotten. He tagged the United Kingdom Embassy in Zimbabwe and said:

Chaora Chinu ichi FREE JOB SIKHALA @UKinZimbabwe

A Twitter account George Charamba @GeorgeCharamba2 said:

Sikhala Convicted! “Sikhala was aware that police were investigating the murder case but he went ahead to make utterances that misled police investigations. The evidence led by State witnesses corroborated each other & Sikhala is found guilty of obstructing the course of justice”

Makomborero Haruzivishe, a CCC opposition leader, stated that Sikhala‘s conviction on politically motivated charges of obstructing the course of justice is another attack on Zimbabwe‘s democracy. He said: