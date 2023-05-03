Russia Says Ukraine Sent Drones To Assassinate President Putin

Russia has accused Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin with drones to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine denied the accusation, calling it a “terrorist provocation”.

The Kremlin threatened retaliation, and hardliners demanded retribution against President Zelenskiy. The Kremlin said in a statement:

Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action. We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the president’s life, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned … The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit.

A video was posted on the Telegram channel Baza, linked to Russia’s law enforcement agencies, showing an object approaching the Kremlin Senate building and exploding before reaching it. The building overlooks Red Square, where the Victory Day parade is held. The authenticity of the video could not be immediately verified.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in comments sent to Reuters:

Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin. We do not attack the Kremlin because, first of all, it does not resolve any military tasks.

Mykhailo Podolyak stated that reports of an attack on the Kremlin and the supposed detention of Ukrainian saboteurs in Crimea indicate Russia’s preparation for a terrorist provocation.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia’s lower house of parliament, demanded the use of weapons to stop and destroy Ukraine’s “terrorist regime”. Margarita Simonyan, head of the state broadcaster RT, expressed hope that things would now get started for real.

Russia’s presidential administration confirmed that drones had been used to attack the Kremlin, but there were no casualties or material damage. Putin was not at the Kremlin at the time and was working at his residence outside Moscow.

Another video showed smoke over the Kremlin.

Russia has accused Ukraine of cross-border attacks, but Ukraine does not typically claim responsibility.

Victory Day will still be celebrated with a military parade on Red Square, for which the Kremlin has announced tighter security.