Sikhala Given A Wholly Suspended 6-month Sentence In Obstruction Of Justice Case

Zengeza West Member of Parliament, Job Sikhala, has been given a wholly suspended 6-month sentence after conviction for defeating the course of justice. Magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa also fined him US$600 or 6 months in jail if he cannot pay it.

The Magistrate said The State was able to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt, and Sikhala was found guilty of utterances made at Moreblessing Ali’s funeral last year.

Apart from the current conviction, Sikhala still faces additional charges, including incitement of public violence arising from Moreblessing Ali’s funeral. Sikhala and his co-accused, Godfrey Sithole, allegedly provided vehicles to transport CCC party supporters who attacked ZANU PF supporters, destroyed property, looted groceries and electrical gadgets, and burned a one-roomed house belonging to a ZANU PF party councillor.

Sikhala has been in prison since June 2022.