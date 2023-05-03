ZIMSEC June 2023 Examinations Scheduled To Start Mid-May

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, has said the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) June examinations are set to begin in mid-May.

The June exams return after a 2-year break as a COVID-19 containment measure in schools.

Minister Ndlovu also told the Cabinet that the schools were prepared to reopen for the second term of 2023.

Speaking at a Post-Cabinet Media briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa confirmed the government’s satisfaction with the preparations. She said:

Cabinet wishes to assure the nation that the Ministry is ready for the task of ensuring the smooth opening of schools. Surveillance is being conducted in order to ensure that all health issues pertaining to schools and the safety of learners are attended to as part of the preparations. The nation is being informed that the Zimsec June 2023 examinations are scheduled to start in mid-May, and security around examination papers is being tightened. Most of the pupils registered for the June examinations will be re-sitting, since the first-time candidates are not eligible before they complete their Continuous Assessment Learning Activities CALAs.

Minister Mutsvangwa announced a mop-up registration exercise for students intending to sit for the November public examination from 8 to 12 May. She also said those who have not registered will not be penalised when they do so.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education also participated in the Transform Africa Summit in Victoria Falls to promote digital inclusion for learners.

The Ministry also commemorated International Girls in ICT Day, and participated at the 63rd Edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair under the theme: ‘Grooming Children for Innovation and Global Competitiveness.’

It also conducted a workshop in Redcliff in order to update internal stakeholders on the review of the Competence-based Curriculum.