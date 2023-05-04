MSD Forecasts Clear Skies, Cool Mornings, Warm Afternoons

The Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe (MSD) and the Department of Civil Protection have forecasted that most of the country will have clear skies and experience cool mornings and warm afternoons.

In its weather report and forecast seen by Pindula News valid until Friday 05 May 2023, MSD said light winds may occur in some areas. However, Beitbridge, Chiredzi, Mwenezi, and Gwanda will be mild and windy with scattered clouds from the south.

MSD also cautioned that daytime temperatures can cause dehydration and evapotranspiration, while the temperature difference between day and night can impact vulnerable people’s health and trigger respiratory illnesses. Extreme temperatures can also harm crops and livestock.

The Met department advised farmers to water their crops to minimize the effects of transpiration. They suggested avoiding prolonged sun exposure, especially during the day’s peak. They also recommended ensuring vulnerable individuals have dressed appropriately. Additionally, they advised monitoring plants, animals, and pets for moisture and heat stress and watering them as needed to reduce these impacts.

The Met department stated that on Thursday, May 4th, 2023, Beitbridge, Chiredzi, Mwenezi, and Gwanda districts will have scattered clouds from the south and will be mild and windy. The rest of the areas will be mostly sunny and warm during the day but cool in the morning and towards the evening.