Tinashe Mutarisi's Nash Furnishers Headquarters Destroyed By Fire

Tinashe Mutarisi, a prominent businessperson announced on Thursday that his Nash Furnishers Headquarters in Harare was destroyed by fire on Wednesday night.

Despite the loss, Mutarisi who is also a music promoter, assured his followers that the company would continue to operate. He expressed gratitude to the Zimbabwe Fire Brigade for their prompt response and efforts to extinguish the flames. Mutarisi expressed regret for the incident and appreciated the support his company received during this trying time. The cause of the fire remains unknown. He posted on Facebook:

I regret to inform you that there was a fire outbreak at our @nashfurnishers headquarters last night. We would like to express our gratitude to Zimbabwe Fire Brigade who responded quickly to the scene and worked tirelessly to extinguish the fire. The bravery and dedication of the 16 men and one lady who attended us today is unmatched yanga iri color run chaiyo We are open for business and ready to serve you. We appreciate your understanding and support during this difficult time. Nharo! The Nash Paints team

Mutarisi also shared pictures of the premises after the fire. See below: