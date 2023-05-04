Veterinary Ordered To Kill Illegally Transported Cattle To Control January Disease

The Matabeleland South Veterinary Department has been instructed to kill six cattle that were illegally transported from Huntley, an area in Insiza infected with January disease, to Avoca in the same district.

Authorities are concerned that the disease may spread to livestock in the area. A few months ago, a villager in Insiza lost all of her 50 cattle to Theileriosis, also known as January disease.

On May 2, 2023, the Department of Veterinary Services received information that six cattle owned by Tinashe Sibanda were moved from a Theileria-infected area in the Insiza district to Avoca on April 10. Jairus Machakwa, a director in the Veterinary Services Department, said:

Sibanda contravened the provisions of Animal Health (Movement of Cattle and Pigs) Regulation, 1984. Movement of cattle without veterinary movement permits is causing animal disease outbreaks in the country and delaying resolving of the same. Now, therefore, under and by virtue of powers vested in the Director of Veterinary Services by section 7, subsection (3) paragraph (a) of the Animal Health Act Chapter 19:01 and as read with section 7, subsection (2) paragraph (a) and (b) of the said Act, the director orders the destruction of the six cattle and safe disposal of the carcasses. The provincial veterinary officer for Matabeleland South or his representative is hereby ordered to destroy the six cattle and ensure safe disposal of carcasses. The destruction and disposal must be witnessed by police details.

Parts of Insiza have been severely affected by the January disease, with over 200 cattle in and around PBS Farm dying from the disease since January. The Midlands province has also reported 130 cattle deaths from the disease this year alone. Last year in Matabeleland South, around 700 cattle died from Theileriosis, a tick-borne disease, and over 200 from the blackleg.