Bona Mugabe, Simba Given 10 Days To Remove State Land From Their Divorce Case

Simba Chikore and Bona Mugabe have been given 10 days to remove a piece of land from their divorce case or risk legal action. Jiti Law Chambers, the lawyers representing Arosume Property Development, are demanding that the duo removed all the Carrick Creagh stands from their divorce proceedings. The stands cover a total of 213 794 square meters.

In a letter dated May 4, 2023, Jiti Law Chambers warned that legal action would be taken if the properties were not removed from the case within 10 working days. The letter was addressed to Matsikidze Attorneys at Law, who are representing Mugabe and Chikore in the divorce case. Wrote Jiti Law Chambers:

We act for Arosume Property Development (Private) Limited, a land development company in partnership with the Government through a public-private-partnership (PPP) tripartite agreement with the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, which agreement is dated June 2007 and still subsists. Our client has learnt from the wide media coverage of your respective clients, a Mr Simbarashe Chikore and his wife Bona Chikore (nee Mugabe) matrimonial proceedings that various properties in the Carrick Creagh Estate alone are listed as part of their matrimonial estate and subject to distribution. We are instructed, as we hereby do, to demand that both your clients cause to be removed from their pleadings all Carrick Creagh properties that do not belong to them within the next ten (10) working days, failure which our client will take legal action without further notice to you for the removal of all Carrick Creagh land from their matrimonial proceedings.

Arosume Property Development’s lawyers claim Bona Mugabe and Simba Chikore acquired land in Carrick Creagh in violation of government policy, which prohibits receiving more than one residential stand in the same local authority from the State. They have requested an investigation into the acquisition of 213 794 square meters of land. Reads the letter:

We advise that the Carrick Creagh Estate stands are not owned by either of your clients. It is State land, which prior to the cancellation of the fraudulently acquired title deeds, were owned by Navline Investments Private Limited and Montshow Enteprises Private Limited. The consequence of the cancellation is that the land reverted to being State land and as such it cannot be distributed to private individuals via a divorce order.

Bona Mugabe was allegedly a director of two companies, but Simba Chikore was not involved. Lawyers believe Chikore included Carrick Creagh properties in the divorce case for unrelated reasons. Stand number 313’s ownership is disputed, and Arosume Property Development reported the couple’s land ownership to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, but little progress has been made.

ZACC Chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said the commission was investigating the Carrick Creagh case based on the report compiled by Justice Tendai Uchena on the sale of State land around urban areas.