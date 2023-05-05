Churches, Leaders, Musicians Celebrate Bishop Ezekiel Guti's 100th Birthday

Religious leaders in Zimbabwe and other countries celebrated the 100th birthday of Bishop Ezekiel Guti. He is the founder of Forward in Faith International Ministries, which has branches locally and internationally. Guti was born on May 5, 1923, in Ngaone, Chipinge, Zimbabwe.

Archbishop Ezekiel Guti posted on Facebook:

100 years of God’s grace

Pastor Mukhuba celebrated the 100th birthday of Archbishop Dr Ezekiel Guti, calling him a man of God who is still going strong and acknowledging it as the grace of the Lord. Pastor Mukhuba said:

Happy Birthday to the Archbishop & we are really inspired. We honor this general because God has been using him to impact many lives & he has done a lot for the Kingdom of the Father. Wow!

Apostle Pride Sibiya of Bethel Worship Centre of Glory Ministries celebrated Guti by quoting Habakkuk 2:2-3, saying that every visionary should come and write their vision clearly so that those who read it can run with it and that the vision will come at its appointed time and not tarry. He added: What a life well lived, Archbishop Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti!

The Fullness of Life Ministries Int’l celebrated the 100th birthday of Apostle Ezekiel Guti, also celebrating his 75 years of active ministry and his position as the general overseer of Forward in Faith Ministries in Zimbabwe. They called him a “God’s general” and asked people to pray for him and bless him on this occasion.

Christ Revealed Worldwide Ministries celebrated the 100th birthday of Apostle Ezekiel Guti, describing him as their spiritual father and expressing gratitude for his apostleship and the impact it has had on their prophet. They used the hashtags #CRWMAltar and #ZVATENDERWA-HP&HG.