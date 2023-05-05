Electricity Prepaid Token Purchase Down Till 6 May Evening - ZESA

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has announced that the prepaid electricity token purchase system will be down from the 5th to the 6th of May due to scheduled maintenance.
ZETDC, a subsidiary of the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) said:
NOTICE ON SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE OF THE PREPAID ELECTRICITY TOKEN PURCHASE SYSTEM 05 May to 06 May
This notice serves to advise all Valued Clients on the unavailability of the prepaid electricity token purchase system from 5 May 2023 at 1630 hours to 6 May 2023 at 2400 hours. This is to allow for a major system maintenance on the prepaid vending system.
Clients are therefore advised to make arrangements to purchase sufficient electricity tokens to sustain them during the service disruption period.
The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted