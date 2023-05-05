Mahere Says CCC Is Not A Party To The Delimitation Report Case

Fadzayi Mahere has said the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is not a party to the delimitation report case contrary to reports by former Information Minister Jonathan Moyo.

Moyo, a Political Science Professor claimed this Thursday that the CCC opposed Douglas Mwonzora‘s legal challenge against Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)‘s 2023 delimitation report through lawyer Jeremiah Bamu. He claimed:

The fact that ZanuPF has virtually completed its primary elections and that CCC is about to complete its stalled candidate selection process, both based on new electoral boundaries, makes it unlikely that the ZEC delimitation report will be set aside. More likely, praxis will prevail over theory to avoid chaos. But in the event that the delimitation report is set aside, it is difficult to see why and how the Court would grant Mwonzora’s prayer that the election proclamation should only be made after ZEC has redone the delimitation report. This expectation might explain why through its proxy, CCC has opportunistically made a eleventh hour application to basically argue against postponement of the election. It’s a winning argument, almost guaranteed!

In response, Mahere said the opposition party which is led by Nelson Chamisa, a former Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services during the Government of National Unity (GNU) was not a party to the case. She said:

The ⁦@CCCZimbabwe⁩ is not party to any litigation relating to the Delimitation Report in the ConCourt or otherwise. We are focused on pushing forward our Citizens’ Campaign & securing Citizen Representatives to ensure a BIG WIN in the elections.

Mwonzora seeks to nullify the ZEC Delimitation Report and postpone the general election, scheduled for August, by six months to give the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) time to redo the delimitation exercise and provide a new report.

Bamu applied to become Amicus Curiae or a friend of the court opposing Mwonzora’s request that, if the delimitation report is nullified, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s election proclamation should be postponed until ZEC has redone the delimitation exercise and submitted a new report. In other words, Bamu’s application is against delaying the general election.

Jonathan Moyo argues that Mwonzora may face preliminary obstacles, such as a lack of capacity (locus standi) to sue ZEC as a presidential candidate. Moyo explained that Mwonzora is a presidential candidate, therefore, is unaffected by the new electoral boundaries in the ZEC delimitation report since voters can vote for him no matter the ward or constituency they are voting from. He added

The CCC party wants elections held this year. Mahere has compared elections to Christmas and believes they should take place regularly, regardless of the situation. The party alleges that Mwonzora’s challenge of the delimitation report was instructed by the ruling ZANU PF party, which is afraid of holding elections this year. The upcoming elections are set to take place sometime between July 26 and August 26.