Nigerian Osimhen Leads Napoli To Their First Serie A Championship Since 1990

Napoli won their first Serie A championship since 1990 with a 1-1 draw against Udinese on Thursday, thanks to a goal by Victor Osimhen in the second half.

They had missed a chance to secure the title on Sunday when they drew with Salernitana, giving Lazio a chance to overtake them. However, with Napoli’s lead now at 16 points and only five games left in the season, Lazio’s chance to catch up has disappeared.

Sandi Lovrić scored from inside the penalty area 13 minutes into the game, which gave a lead to his team and made things difficult for Luciano Spalletti’s side.

Even though Victor Osimhen had a couple of chances with headers in the first half, Napoli struggled to create opportunities to score. However, Osimhen equalized after 12 minutes into the second half by calmly side-footing in a rebound, which led to celebrations among the Napoli supporters who had travelled to the match.

Speaking after the match, Osimhen said:

I’m happy for all Napoli fans worldwide. No one deserves the Scudetto more than Neapolitans — more than us. I don’t care who scored, I just wanted to get the Scudetto. I want to enjoy this moment for the rest of my life. Then after the season my other dreams can come,” Osimhen continued. “But for now it’s not a time to talk about my other dreams. I wanted to win this.

Napoli coach Spalletti dedicated the championship to the fans. He said:

Napoli, this is for you. There are people here who will be able to get through difficult moments in their lives because they remember this moment. These people deserve all the joy.

For the first time since Roma won the title in 2001, a club from southern Italy, outside of Milan and Turin, has won the league.

Over 50 000 Napoli supporters gathered at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium to watch the match on big screens, and the atmosphere was electric.

The Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, addressed the crowd, saying that their victory was the result of their collective effort. De Laurentiis took over the club in 2004 when they were declared bankrupt and restarted in the third division. He described their victory as the realization of a 33-year-old dream and a long process.