Passion Java Says Ezekiel Guti's Imminent Death Will Divide ZAOGA Into 2

United States-based Zimbabwean preacher, Passion Java has said the imminent death of Ezekiel Guti will divide ZAOGA into two.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, Java said he had a vision in which he was shown Guti’s imminent death.

Guti, the founder of the Forward in Faith International Ministries known simply as ZAOGA in Zimbabwe, turned 100 this Friday, May 5, 2023. In a message to commemorate Guti’s birthday, Java said:

Baba Guti is about to die.

This is not a skit but a Prophetic word from God unto Baba Ach bishop Ezekiel Guti.

Our death is not the end if we can live on in our children and the younger generation.

For they are us and we are them. Our bodies are only but wilted leaves on the tree of life, and the distinction between past, present, and future is death.

While the whole world was celebrating your birthday, Baba, As l was ministering to the Lord in prayers and fastings, while in Dubai. l saw Celestial Beings celebrating your coming home, and l saw one who was holding a trumpet and a golden bowel saying, “lt is time, and the time is now”.

You have fought a good fight, you have kept the faith. Put thine house in Oder because at your departure, Z.A.O.G.A will be divided into two.

Hebrews 9:27

Just as man is appointed to die once, and after that, judgment comes.

Happy Birthday, Baba