Two Suspects Arrested Over 25 Cases Of Armed Robbery

The Zimbabwe Republic Police Has arrested two suspects in connection with twenty-five (25) cases of armed robbery in Masvingo.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, police spokesperson, assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said the first suspect was arrested on May 1, and he implicated his accomplices two of which are still at large. Said Nyathi:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Nelson Matsvange (44) and Frank Tirivani (36) in connection with twenty five (25) armed robbery cases which occurred between March 2022 and May 2023 in Masvingo.

On 1st May 2023, detectives from CID Masvingo arrested Nelson Matsvange at Village 13 Crown Range, Zaka after CCTV footage linked him to a case of armed robbery which occurred at Musvovi Business centre, Renco, Masvingo. The suspect implicated two other suspects who are still at large and Frank Tirivani, leading to his arrest at Ringirayi Village, Zaka.

The arrest led to the recovery of an AK 47 rifle which was hidden in a cave in Chivamba area, Zaka, with a magazine of 31 live rounds of ammunition, five cellphones, an HP laptop, a satchel, two machetes, a comforter blanket and US$50 cash.

The suspects are linked to twenty-five (25) cases of armed robbery and one (01) case of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred at Manjirenji Game Park, Chiredzi in March 2022 where an AK 47 rifle with 31 rounds of live ammunition were stolen. The suspects cleared a case of robbery which occurred at Machiva Clinic, Zaka in January 2023 and other four (4) robbery cases which occurred at Gororo Business Centre , Chivi in May 2023.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores business owners to enhance security systems at business premises. Meanwhile, armed robbery syndicates are warned that the long arm of the law will catch up with them as police crack teams are on high alert to ensure that the law takes its course.