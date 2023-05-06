Pictures: Mudiwa Hood Relocates Paradzai Mesi To A New Home

Mudiwa Hood has relocated sungura musician, Paradzai Mesi from his rural home to a new home in Harare where he has paid rentals for the whole year. This comes after pictures of Paradzai Mesi’s dilapidated rural home were shared on social media. In a post seen by Pindula News, Mudiwa Hood said he had kept his promise to Zimbabwe and secured Papa Paradzai Mesi a new home. He attached pictures below and captioned them: