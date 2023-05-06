School Second Term: Falcon College Increases Fees To $11.3 Million

Falcon College in Esigodini, Matabeleland South has informed parents of a fee increase for the Second Term to ZWL 11 330 000. This is approximately equivalent to US$10,600 based on the official exchange rate of 1,070.

The Second Term is scheduled to open on the 8th of May ending on 3 August. In a letter that’s being shared on social media, the school said the fee increase is due to the current inflationary conditions. Reads the letter:

Re: School Fees. Second Term 2023 We hope you all had a safe Easter break with your families and are looking forward to an activity-filled term back at the College. It is never pleasant to communicate fee increases but, as you have seen, It is absolutely necessary if we are to continue to not only survive, but thrive, in this economy. 1. The fee for 2nd term will be ZWL 11,330,000.00, 2. Please note, as always, Clearance Certificates will be required for entry to the College at the beginning of term, 3. Parents are requested to send a copy of their payments via email to debtors@falconcollege.com for the Accounts Office to identify the payment and respond with a Clearance Certificate. Many parents choose to pay the fee in US$: if this option is of interest to you, please contact the Bulawayo or Harare office to discuss this. We wish you a safe and enjoyable holiday, and look forward seeing you all back in the College. Yours faithfully, Andrew Marchussen Chairman, Fakon College Board of Governors Dave van Wyk Headmaster Tel: +263-881249/881269/881289 Address: Falcon College, Whites Run Road, ESIGODINI, Zimbabwe

The depreciation of the Zimbabwean dollar has resulted in businesses and schools being forced to raise their fees and charges. The currency has been experiencing depreciation since its reintroduction in 2019.