South Africa: Petrol Prices Go Up, Diesel, Paraffin Decrease

South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has raised the price of 93 and 95 unleaded petrol by 37 cents per litre, while diesel decreased by 74 cents per litre and illuminating paraffin by 33 cents per litre.

The price adjustments are due to the cost of crude oil, international petroleum product prices, and the rand or dollar exchange rate.

Brent crude oil prices increased from $79.24 to over $80 during the period under review, and the rand appreciated slightly against the dollar.

In the recent budget speech, Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana announced a 1 cent per litre increase to the general fuel levy for both petrol and diesel to recoup the levy payment for April 2023, which will be removed on June 7, 2023.

To the North of Limpopo, Zimbabwe’s Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) announced that the price of Diesel 50 will decrease from US$1.64 to US$1.61 per litre while the price of Petrol Blend will remain the same at US$1.61 per litre.

The new prices in Zimbabwean dollars are Diesel 50 at ZWL$1,756.24 per litre and Petrol Blend at ZWL$1,752.81 per litre.

The new prices in Zimbabwe are with effect from the 5th of May 2023.