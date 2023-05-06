ZIMSEC Sets Interbank Rate For Exam Fees In ZWL

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has announced the interbank rate to be applied on November 2023 Ordinary and Advanced level examination fees paid in Zimbabwean dollars during the registration mop-up window from May 8th to May 12th, 2023. In a statement seen by Pindula News, ZIMSEC said the rate is ZWL 1207 to 1 USD. Reads the notice:

NOTIFICATION OF THE INTERBANK RATE TO BE APPLIED ON 2023 NOVEMBER ORDINARY AND ADVANCED LEVEL EXAMINATION FEES PAID IN ZWL REGISTRATION MOP-UP WINDOW 8 to 12 MAY 2023

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council will carry out a registration mop•up exercise from Monday 8 May 2023 to Friday 12 May 2023 to allow centres to ensure all their candidates have been registered for the November 2023 examinations. Candidates who wish to sit for their examinations should ensure that they register at their centre of choice during this period. Examination registration fees during that window are pegged according to the normal registration.

The Interbank rate which shall apply when making payments for the 2023 November Ordinary and Advanced level Examination Fees in ZWL during the registration Mop up window is ZWL 1207 to 1 USD. Payments for the examination fees should nut be paid directly into ZIMSEC accounts by individual parents. Candidates/ Parents should make payments to the school or centre of registration for forward remission to ZIMSEC.

ZIMSEC continues to accept fee payments in the currency the guardians/ parents paid. Centres are therefore reminded. that remittances to ZIMSEC should be made in the currency paid by parents.

For more information or queries contact the ZIMSEC Regional offices or Head Office (0242 302623/4)