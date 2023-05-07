EFF Demands Return Of Star Of Africa Diamond From British Monarchy

South African opposition political party, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has demanded the return of the Star of Africa which it claimed was stolen by the British monarchy.

The EFF made the demand on Saturday, 06 May to coincide with the coronation of King Charles III.

In a statement, EFF also castigated African leaders who attended Charles’ coronation, saying they were further endorsing the oppression of Africans under the banner of trade. Reads the statement:

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) reiterates its demand for the return of the stolen Star of Africa from the internationalist mafia, the British monarchy. The largest diamond, known as the Star of Africa is set in the British monarch’s sceptre and Imperial State Crown. Today, 116 years later, the King of England, Charles III continues in the pompous steps of his predecessors flaunting the stolen Star of Africa at his coronation. Apartheid criminal, Louis Botha handed over the Star of Africa to the ruthless British colonisers in 1907. Botha was a well-known apartheid criminal who had no legitimacy to hand over the Star of Africa. The British monarchy had no dignified grounds to accept it, let alone still parade it as British glory 116 years later. The British monarchy continue to live in the grandeur of African wealth – all this, while African children die of starvation. Charles III is firmly on track of his predecessors as he parades the fruits of their brutal legacy of dehumanization of millions of people across the world. The attendance of the ANC Government at the coronation legitimatises the brutality of the British monarchy against the very people it is elected to serve. Instead of vigorously pursuing justice, the return of stolen jewels and repatriations, it is scrambling for a bus ride and a back-row seat at the coronation of the unrepentant Charles III. The presence of African leaders at the coronation is an endorsement of further oppression of Africans under the banner of trade. There will be no fair trade as long as justice, the return of stolen jewels and repartitions are not pursued by African states. It is only an EFF Government that will fearlessly pursue justice and repartitions from the former heinous colonisers. The dignity of Africans will be restored in 2024 by the EFF Government.

The Star of Africa diamond, also known as the Cullinan diamond, is one of the largest diamonds ever discovered.

It was found in 1905 in the Premier Mine in South Africa and weighed 3,106 carats. The diamond was named after Sir Thomas Cullinan, who owned the mine at the time.

The Star of Africa was eventually cut into several smaller diamonds, with the largest being known as the Cullinan I or the Great Star of Africa.

This diamond weighs 530.4 carats and is set in the head of the Sovereign’s Sceptre with a Cross, which is part of the British Crown Jewels.

More: Pindula News