Itel P40, the brand's top phone is now available in Zimbabwe. 6000 mAh battery, 4G LTE,

It’s the month of May and in the itel universe that means the launch of a new P series phone. The itel P40 is now available in Zimbabwe.

The P series in the itel lineup of phones is basically the flagship or top of the brand. What this means is that if you’re looking for the best itel phone available right now – this is it.

Yes, some will say that this is an entry-level phone compared to other brands. Indeed it is a budget phone, but it is the best of the itel brand budget phones.

Itel P40 Specs

The most striking thing about the P40 is its battery which is coming at 6000 mAh. This is a bigger battery than its predecessor which was 5000 mAh. Itel claims that this battery can last 3 days on a single charge. For those that eventually buy this phone, please comment below with your experience.

It also comes with bigger RAM (4GB option) and Memory (64GB) and now has 4G LTE.

Though 4GB is the actual RAM, you will find the box of this phone says it has 7GB. The other 3GB being added there virtual RAM. Virtual or Extended RAM just means the itel P40 utilizes its internal storage to provide additional RAM. This is a fairly common thing with smartphones these days. It makes the phone even faster.

Itel P38 and P40 compared

The P40 is a successor to the Itel P38 which was launched in 2022. So yes, if you were planning to buy the p38, then this is a much better phone. Of course, the P38 makes sense in Zimbabwe if you’re getting it at a price of around $80.

Here’s a comparison of the two phones. It’s not clear why the Transsion skipped the P39 number here. If we learn the reasons we will update this article.

itel P40 (May 2023) itel P38 (May 2022) Battery 6000 mAh, Fast charging 18W 5000 mAh, Fast charging 15W Storage Memory 64GB 32GB RAM 4GB (also 2GB version) 2GB 4G Network Yes No Main Camera 13-Megapixel 8-Megapixel Selfie Camera 5-megapixel 5-Megapixel Android version Android 12 (Go Edition) Android 11 (Go Edition) Screen size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches Processor Unisoc SC9863A chipset,

Octa-core CPU Spreadtrum UNISOC SC7731E,

Quad-core 1.3 GHz Cortex-A7

What about P40 Pro?

There’s no information yet on the availability of the P40 Pro. The Pro version basically has more capacity than the standard version, so you can expect it to have maybe 6GB RAM and 128GB Memory, and to be priced somewhere between $120 and $130.

Itel P40 Price in Zimbabwe

In Zimbabwe, the Itel P40 is priced between $105 and $120, depending on the retailer.

The phone is however now available at all official Itel Home retailers in the country. Other smaller retailers also have the phone so where you see an itel shop, do ask them about this phone.

Comparable phones by Samsung, Tecno, Huawei

If you’re wondering which phones are comparable to the P40 from the other brands here they are.

Samsung A03: Released in January 2022, the Samsung A03 has 32GB Memory, 3GB RAM, and a 5000 mAh battery. On the camera front though it beats the other brands with its 48-megapixels. In Zimbabwe, the A03 is priced between $110 and $130.

Released in January 2022, the Samsung A03 has 32GB Memory, 3GB RAM, and a 5000 mAh battery. On the camera front though it beats the other brands with its 48-megapixels. In Zimbabwe, the A03 is priced between $110 and $130. Huawei Y9 2019: Though a much older phones, it’s comparable here based on its specs and price. It has 128 Memory and 4GB RAM. The battery is smaller though at 4000mAh. You will find it priced between $120 and $140. The camera is comparable to the P40 at 13 megapixels.

Though a much older phones, it’s comparable here based on its specs and price. It has 128 Memory and 4GB RAM. The battery is smaller though at 4000mAh. You will find it priced between $120 and $140. The camera is comparable to the P40 at 13 megapixels. Tecno Pop 7 Pro: It has 64GB Memory, 4GB RAM, a 13-megapixel camera, 4G LTE, and a 5000 mAh battery. Its price in Zimbabwe is between $110 and $120.

P40 launch video