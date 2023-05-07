ZPC Kariba Player Arrested Over Illegal Drugs

Police detectives on Monday arrested ZPC Kariba Football Club player Mhango Winston Mutulasoni for allegedly dealing in dangerous drugs.

In a statement, Police said they recovered 4.7 kilogrammes of marijuana and BronCleer at Mutulasoni (35)’s place of residence. Reads the statement:

On 01/05/23, detectives from CID Kariba acted on the received information and arrested a ZPC Kariba Football Club player, Mhango Winston Mutulasoni, alias Bagga (35), in connection with the unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs. The arrest led to the recovery of the following drugs and items at the suspect’s residence, approximately 4.7 kilogrammes of dagga, 11 bottles x 100ml Benylin with Codeine cough syrup, 01 bottle x 100ml BronCleer with Codeine cough syrup, 30 boxes of 10 x 100’s Ziplock Bags [packaging plastics], 01 x Electro Master Kitchen Scale, 02 x MH Mini Digital scales, 19 packs of 50 Toast Leaf rolling papers and 01 cigarette lighter.

In December 2022, Harare City Football Club player Jerry Chipangura (24) was jailed for 14 months for possessing 40g of methylenedioxymethamphetamine – commonly known as mutoriro he intended to sell in the city.

He was convicted and sentenced by Harare regional magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka.

More: Pindula News