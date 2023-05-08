7 Safety Measures To Ensure Schoolchildren Are Safe

The 2023 Second Term in Zimbabwe started today, Monday 08 May, with the majority of learners attending day schools (non-residential schools).

This means that the majority of learners travel to and from school every day using public transport.

Parents and guardians would naturally want to ensure that children are safe as they commute to school and also at school.

In March this year, a number of schoolchildren at Globe and Phoenix Primary in Kwekwe were injured after a classroom block caved in while they were in class.

In another sad incident, On 23 January 2023, two schoolchildren, Akisha Madziwa (6), and Ashy James (13) both from Yellow City in Marondera died on the spot after two Honda Fit vehicles, carrying a combined 17 passengers, were involved in a head-on collision along Ruwazi–Igava Road.

To ensure that your children are safe, here are a few things to consider:

It is important to inspect the school routes and ensure that they are safe for children as most accidents occur when learners commute to schools.

Parents and guardians should inspect the school building and ensure that it is safe for children.

It is essential to ensure that the school environment is safe for children.

If your child travels by bus, it is essential to inspect the bus and ensure that it is safe for children.

Children should be taught about road safety and traffic rules.

Schools should have first aid facilities and inter-school clinic services.

Having security guards on the school premises can help increase the safety of students while they are crossing roads and inspire them to follow proper traffic rules.

More: Pindula News