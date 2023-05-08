Bus Ferrying FC Wangu Mazodze Supporters Plunges Into A River

A bus carrying supporters of Masvingo-based FC Wangu Mazodze was involved in an accident at Makondo Bridge in Rusitu, Chimanimani District on Sunday.

FC Wangu Mazodze plays in the ZIFA Eastern Region Football League. A statement released by the club read:

On a sad note, one of our buses was involved in an accident a few kilometres from Rusitu. The relevant authorities have been notified and are managing the situation. Let’s keep everyone in our prayers.

According to pictures circulating on social media platforms, the driver apparently lost control of the bus on a sharp curve approaching a bridge causing the vehicle to veer off the road and plunge into the river.

No injuries have been reported so far.

More: Pindula News