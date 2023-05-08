Floods Kill 400 People In DR Congo

At least 401 people have been confirmed dead in the Democratic Republic of Congo following flooding and landslides last week, reported Al Jazeera.

At least 176 people were reported dead on Friday and many more were missing as humanitarian workers recovered scores of bodies.

A further 205 people were seriously injured, while 167 people are listed as missing.

The flooding occurred when rivers burst their banks following heavy rains on Thursday.

Theo Ngwabidje Kasi, governor of South Kivu province in the east of the DRC told Reuters by message on Monday that the death toll now stood at 401.

President Felix Tshisekedi on Monday declared a day of national mourning.

DRC Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said a team of ministers is set to travel to the region to coordinate humanitarian aid and disaster management.

The current rainy season, typical for the South Kivu region, is expected to last until the end of May.

The flooding and landslides in Eastern DR Congo came two days after floods killed at least 131 people and destroyed thousands of homes in neighbouring Rwanda, which lies on the other side of Lake Kivu.

Experts say extreme weather events are happening with increased frequency and intensity due to climate change.

Climate change refers to the long-term changes in global weather patterns and temperatures that are primarily caused by human activities, such as burning fossil fuels and deforestation.

The effects of climate change include rising sea levels, more frequent and severe weather events, and changes in ecosystems and wildlife populations.

More: Pindula News