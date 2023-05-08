Highlanders Back On Top Despite Goalless Draw At Sheasham

Highlanders are now top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table despite being held to a goalless draw against Sheasham at Bata Stadium in Gweru on Sunday.

The point took Highlanders to 15 points from seven matches. CAPS United, who have played 8 matches, also have 15 points but have an inferior goal difference compared to Bosso.

Highlanders coach Baltermar Brito was disappointed with the result and accused Sheasham players of time-wasting. He said:

I’m not satisfied at all. We did play as planned. People come all the way to support the team but in the second half, they only watched the goalkeeper (Elton Sibanda) laying down. It’s not football. I feel pity for all these people who came to watch this game. Again, we saw people wasting time but nothing was added on. We take a point, but we wanted a win.

In the other matches played on Sunday, Dynamos were also held to a 0-0 draw by Triangle United at the National Sports Stadium while Hwange lost 0-3 to Bulawayo Chiefs.

Bulawayo Chiefs scored through Nkosilathi Ncube (30′), Ayanda Ncube (71′) and Nixon Gama (88′).

The Matchday 8 results are as follows:

Simba Bhora 0-1 Cranborne Bullets

Green Fuel 0-0 ZPC Kariba

FC Platinum 2-2 Manica Diamonds

Chicken Inn 2-1 Herentals

Yadah 0-1 CAPS United

Dynamos 0-0 Triangle United

Sheasham 0-0 Highlanders

Hwange 0-3 Bulawayo Chiefs

Meanwhile, Black Rhinos take on Ngezi Platinum Stars at the National Sports Stadium on Wednesday at 3 PM.

