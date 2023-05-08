School Going Children Of ZEP Holders Face Uncertain Future

The expiry of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) on 30 June 2023 will result in tens of thousands of Zimbabweans being forced to return home from South Africa.

This will force thousands of Zimbabwean schoolchildren to leave South Africa and enroll at local schools.

Last month, a full bench in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria reserved its judgement in the case brought by the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holders (ZEPHA) and other civil society organisations against the South African Government.

ZEPHA is seeking permanent residence in South Africa for ZEP holders.

But with less than two months before the expiry of ZEP, the 178 000 beneficiaries and their children face an uncertain future.

In Zimbabwe, the Second Term commenced this Monday, 08 May, and the children of ZEP holders, who are likely set to return home mid-term, may find it difficult to adapt to the local education system.

No one knows whether the Gauteng High Court will nullify the discontinuation of ZEP by South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs or validate the decision which heightens the sense of uncertainty for ZEP holders.

If you are a ZEP holder or know someone who is a ZEP holder, kindly share how you/ they are preparing for your / their kids’ education in light of the imminent expiry of the special permit n the comments section below.

More: Pindula News