Chamisa Mocks Mwonzora After ConCourt Dismisses Delimitation Report Challenge

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa says his rival Douglas Mwonzora was imprudent when he allegedly hobnobbed with ZANU PF after he became the leader of MDC-T.

Chamisa made the remarks following Mwonzora’s unsuccessful application challenging the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)’s delimitation report.

On Monday, the Constitutional Court dismissed Mwonzora’s application seeking nullification of the delimitation report.

Had the Constitutional Court granted Mwonzora’s application, the 2023 general elections would have had to be postponed.

Posting on Twitter, Chamisa said opposition leaders should never trust ZANU PF as doing so will end in tears. Wrote Chamisa:

Never, never go to bed with Zpf. It’s dangerous! Maybe just go to dinner but then use a very long spoon. Otherwise, it will end in tears!

Speaking to reporters outside court after the ruling, Mwonzora said the court made a political judgment. He said:

Their (judges’) argument is that they do not have jurisdiction, in other words, that they don’t have the power to hear the case. In our respective view, the court has made a political judgment.

Mwonzora’s lawyer Lovemore Madhuku hinted that they would likely seek a declaration that ZEC’s delimitation report is invalid at the High Court.

The general elections must be held between 26 July and 26 August, to comply with Constitutional regulations that the election must come not more than 30 days after the expiry period of the current Parliament.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently said he will proclaim the election date before the end of this month.

Current laws also stipulate that a proclamation can only be made 44-88 days before the election date.

