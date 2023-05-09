Dorcas Moyo Buys School Uniforms And Pays Fees For Young "Super Fan"

Mutare-based award-winning gospel musician Dorcas Moyo has bought school uniforms and paid fees for the whole year for her young “super fan” who is a learner at Matika Primary School in Mutare.

The young girl, Irene Chakonesa, whose age has not been revealed, praised Moyo in a written composition last year.

Moyo said she has been looking for the “little angel”, in reference to Irene, since last year and finally found her on Monday.

In a Facebook post, Moyo said her heart was “finally… at peace” after meeting her young fan.

She also expressed gratitude to the Matika Primary School headmistress one Mrs Mhandu for welcoming her to the school to interact with learners. Wrote Moyo:

Finally, my heart is at peace… Managed to trace the little angel who wrote her composition about A famous person she know and she wrote about Dorcas Moyo…Ndakamutsvaga and finally today ndamuwana (I found her) and managed to go to Matika Primary School here in Mutare,… Manicaland. My heart is now at peace ndazadzisa zvishuwo zvemoyo (I have fulfilled my heart’s desire)… Her fees and uniforms for 2023 are covered…Have paid.

In her composition, Irene said Moyo’s songs are “very helpful, lovely, melodious, and teaches us to be Christians.”

The 42-year-old musician who is a nutritionist by profession has eight albums namely Ndinokutungamirira, Ndokusheedzai Jesu, Zvininipise, Ndibatsirei Mwari, Pamarah Tapfuura, Bvisai Marara, and Bvudzi Rangu Ramera, and Mhanza Haisekwe.

She also has more than 14 singles under her belt which include Wakabuda Sei, Anomira Nesu, Munyaradzi, Zvamakatirongera, Muri Mutsvene, among others.

Moyo won the 2022 best traditional gospel category at Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) ceremony.

She was also nominated for the National Arts Merit Award in the outstanding female musician category.

Moyo won the NAMA Outstanding Female Musician (2023).

More: Pindula News