"Enough Respect," Jah Prayzah, Feli Nandi Collabo Excites Fans

Jah Prayzah, real name Mukudzeyi Mukombe, on Monday, released a single accompanied by a video featuring Feli Nandi (Felistas Chipendo) titled Sarungano.

The song depicts the era of slavery when a young black man who was madly in love, was forcibly separated from his lover, leaving him brokenhearted.

The video of the song, which was produced by DJ Tamuka & Rodney Beatz, had more than 250 000 views and nearly 2 900 comments 23 hours after it was uploaded on YouTube.

The video was well-received by music lovers based on comments that were made by the musician’s fans. Below are some of the comments:

@tadiwanashechiwaridzo

The chemistry and blending of their voices is on another level🔥. I love this song

@arniezwau867

As Zambian i hav deep respect for Jah prayzah his music is timeless and the visual storyline is always deep.

@briangwese4155

Feli Nandi is proving herself that she is one of the best female vocalist in Zimbabwe. Filling the void left by the likes of Chiwoniso. Matching Jah Prayzah’s energy says it all. Thank you JP for giving her the stage to showcase herself. 💥

@charlespoterai4949

Jah Prayzah is never pregnant but he always delivers. Powerful vocals from Feli Nandi. Enough respect

@tinotendazambara2473

I got goosebumps listening to this masterpiece two great talents made a blast and a great song. JP never disappoints❤‍🔥

Watch the video of the song below: