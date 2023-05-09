Govt Reiterates Stance On Pregnant School Girls

The Government has reiterated its stance that pregnant girls should be allowed to continue with their education.

In a statement on Monday 08 May, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education also said learners should not be denied education because of the non-payment of school fees by their parents or guardians. Said the Ministry:

Every child has a right to an education. As schools open today policy says… No child shall be turned away from school for non-payment of fees. Fees payment is to be made in a currency of one’s choice at the official exchange rate. Pregnant girls must be allowed to continue with their education.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has issued guidelines that provide for the re-entry of pregnant girls into school after delivery.

The guidelines state that pregnant girls who drop out of school due to their pregnancy should be allowed to resume their studies at a suitable time after giving birth.

Schools are required to provide support to these girls, including counseling services, flexible academic programmess, and access to health care services.

The policy also prohibits schools from subjecting pregnant girls to any form of discrimination, harassment, or stigmatisation.

The policy also states that denying them access to education can lead to serious consequences, such as perpetuating the cycle of poverty, limiting their future opportunities, and increasing their vulnerability to early marriage, sexual exploitation, and other forms of abuse.

However, some traditionalists argue that allowing pregnant girls to return to school after delivery “encourages” girls to indulge in sexual intercourse at a tender age and erodes the moral fabric of society.

More: Pindula News