ZESA Allocates 120MW To Winter Wheat Farmers

ZESA Holdings says it has ring-fenced 120MW for the 2023 winter wheat season to ensure that the country attains the Government’s target of 85000 hectares.

In a statement, the power utility also said it has established support groups for winter wheat farmers where they can report faults so that they are fixed expeditiously. ZESA said:

Subsequent to the recent update on the power supply situation on 25 April 2023, ZESA Holdings is pleased to announce that mechanisms have been put in place to guarantee electricity supply to all the Winter Wheat Farmers across the country. The utility is cognisant of its role and expectations in powering this sector to achieve wheat self-sufficiency and meet the Government’s target of 85000 Hectares for the year 2023. Accordingly, the utility has put in place the requisite modalities to ring-fence 120MW towards this national initiative. Furthermore, in a bid to minimize the duration of power outages due to network faults throughout the season, the utility has established support groups for winter wheat farmers for effective communication and expeditious resolution of faults. Wheat farmers are urged to join these groups through their cluster leadership. Our National Contact Centre will be available for the continuous and timeous support of farmers throughout the season.

In 2022, Zimbabwe registered its largest wheat harvest, 375 000 tonnes, making the country self-sufficient.

The harvest in 2022 was 13% higher than the previous year, breaking a half-century-old record.

Zimbabwe has been one of the few African countries to attain self-sufficiency in wheat production.

More: Pindula News