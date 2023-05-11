Senator Tongogara Proposes Tax On Goods Deemed Harmful To Society

ZANU PF senator Angeline Tongogara has called for the introduction of a tax on goods deemed harmful to society like alcohol and cigarettes to fund the country’s ailing health delivery sector.

The tax is called a sin tax as it is specifically levied on goods deemed harmful to society, for example, alcohol and tobacco, candies, drugs, soft drinks, fast foods, coffee, and gambling.

Tongogara, the wife of the late Zanla commander Josiah Tongogara, said introducing sin taxes may be the answer to unlock funding for the country’s health sector which suffers a myriad of challenges related to underfunding, mismanagement and corruption. While moving a motion on Tuesday on the creation of a sustainable healthcare system in Zimbabwe, Tongogara said:

Pursue more prudent utilisation of funds by focusing more on preventive and public health interventions rather than curative cares as prevention is better than cure. Introduce sin taxes on alcohol and cigarettes as a measure for domestic resource mobilisation and the funds raised would be channelled towards the health sector. On this end, measures should be put in place to monitor that these funds are directed for the intended purpose. To that end, it is critical that we build upon these lessons and ensure that we continuously call for adequate and sustainable financing of our health sector.

Senator Tongogara suggests improving health financing coordination and implementing a National Health Insurance system.

Proposals for sin taxes to fund health are not new. Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister increased excise duty on cigarettes and energy drinks in the 2022 budget. The funds were meant to go towards the treatment of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cancer.