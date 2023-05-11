South African Reserve Bank Persists Spelling Change On Banknotes Amid Objection

The South African Reserve Bank is upholding its decision to alter the spelling of Xitsonga text on banknotes, despite objections from some speakers of the language who believe it is incorrect.

The bank stated that the Pan South African Language Board had approved the spelling on the 100 rand banknote, and is the “statutory authority on [language] matters”.

The new note reads Bangikulu, whereas the previous currency read Banginkulu.

Some speakers of the language have disagreed with the change, claiming that there was no consultation with them. However, the reserve bank’s governor, Lesetja Kganyago, has stated that the new note does not contain an error, and is in fact correcting a previous mistake.

The Pan South African Language Board, in charge of translations on SARB banknotes and coins, deemed the additional “N” on old notes incorrect, as it should only be used when referring to a person, not an organization like the SARB.

Xitsonga National Language Body requested the spelling be corrected on new notes and advised the SARB to rotate languages to avoid favouring one.

The board informed them of a new Xitsonga standard code in 2022, where the “N” was unnecessary when referring to the SARB. Kganyago stated that the Reserve Bank consults with the board on language appearing on the notes and coins.