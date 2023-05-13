Bulawayo Lawyer Rejects CCC Nomination

Bulawayo lawyer Sindiso Mazibisa has rejected nomination to represent the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in general elections set to be held in August this year.

Mazibisa was nominated to run for the Lobengula-Magwegwe constituency under CCC.

He, however, declined the nomination saying he had no interest in taking part in politics.

According to a statement circulated on social media allegedly written by the lawyer, he said did not want to be a politician now or in the future.

CCC Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza told Southern Eye that CCC did not nominate Mazibisa. He said:

Mazibisa has never been associated with the Citizens Coalition for Change. As such, he was not nominated by CCC but rather by a resident in Magwegwe.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) chairperson Ambrose Sibindi said Mazibisa simply used his democratic right to reject the nomination and should be “respected and thanked.”

The CCC candidate selection process comprises four key milestones: candidate nomination, candidate vetting, candidate caucuses, and declaration of successful candidates.

The process does not involve primary elections but rather allows communities to select suitable party representatives based on consensus.

The process was conducted on Wednesday, April 6, 2023, and received an overwhelming response with a 100% success rate in all the 210 constituencies and 1 971 wards according to the party.

However, the process was also marred by some incidents of violence, imposition of candidates, and logistical challenges.

