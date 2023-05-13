Passenger Forced To Drop Off CAG Bus At Night

CAG Travellers Coaches says the passenger who was forced to drop off from one of their buses between Hwange and Victoria Falls at night had threatened to attack and stab the bus crew.

Video showing a man who had boarded the bus in Hwange to Victoria Falls being forced to disembark the bus by the crew went viral on social media, prompting the transport operator to comment about the incident.

The man had an altercation with the bus crew allegedly for not paying his fare and he was later forced to drop off at a Truck Inn along the way.

In a statement, the CAG Travellers Coaches management said the man was violent. Part of the statement reads:

What we have gathered is that when the man boarded the bus, he did not pay his fare and it was only noticed during ticket inspections by the crew. They then asked him for the fare but he became violent and even attempted to stab the bus crew with unidentified sharp objects that he was in possession of. Fearing for their safety and of other passengers, the bus was later stopped and they decided to let him disembark from the bus and another altercation ensued. He was then forced off the bus at a Truck Inn along the way not in a bushy area as earlier reported. We prioritise and value customer care and the safety of our passengers. We cannot have other citizens who violate the rights of others. At one time, one of our buses was once robbed and that is why we mostly consider the safety and security of our passengers. We were not sure about the motive behind this man’s refusing to pay his fare.

In December 2021, five armed robbers pounced on a CAG Travellers Coaches bus at the 325km peg along the Harare-Chirundu highway.

The robbers undressed all passengers before escaping with the clothes and US$19 050, R2 000, $690 and K1 137 in cash, and other valuables.

More: Pindula News