EFF Calls For Expulsion Of US Ambassador To South Africa

South Africa’s second-largest opposition political party, EFF, has called for the expulsion of the United States Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben E Brigety for allegedly interfering in the country’s internal affairs.

The call comes after Brigety last week alleged that supplied had supplied weapons and ammunition for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, EFF reminded Ambassador Brigety that South Africa had the “sovereign right to determine who she trades with and who her friends are.” Reads the statement:

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) condemns the contemptuous imperialist talk of the United States Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben E Brigety on several foreign policy and diplomatic issues which could be handled through the normal diplomatic channels.

We are concerned because lately, the US Embassy in South Africa seems to be leaning towards interference with domestic and sovereign foreign policy issues that cannot and will not be dictated by an external force.

In his latest ranting, the US Ambassador hysterically demonized South Africa’s relationship with the Russian Federation and out of context spoke about the Lady R Vessel which docked in Simonstown in December 2022.

The South African Ministry of Defence has already clarified in December 2022 that the Vessel came to collect the orders made before the COVID-19 pandemic and it is consistent with international best practice to honour contractual trade obligations and relationships.

The US has absolutely no right and permission to interfere with South Africa’s sovereign right to determine who she trades with and who her friends are.

The EFF’s diplomatic and firm advice to the US Ambassador Reuben E Brigety is that he must SHUT UP on all sovereign policy decisions and relationships South Africa engages in.

South Africa is not a colonial outpost of the US and will never be one. South Africa will not be under imperialist control by the US, and the sooner this sitting Ambassador understands that the better.

The EFF is additionally concerned about Ambassadors who call Media Conferences to speak about issues that could have been handled through normal diplomatic channels.

Instead of raising false alarms with the media and making reflections on the domestic policy position of a political party, the US Ambassador should have approached the government to clarify his confusion.

There are several embassies and foreign missions from different countries in South Africa and none of them have demonstrated the misbehaviour and ill-discipline of Ambassador Reuben E Brigety.

We therefore call for the immediate dismissal of the US Ambassador from South Africa for his unbecoming, undiplomatic and outrightly irresponsible approach to diplomatic relations.

There have been US ambassadors in South Africa before and none have ever descended into the gallery in the manner demonstrated senselessly by Reuben E Brigety. He must be dismissed as urgent as possible.

The United States has no right, none whatsoever, to tell South Africa what must happen with President Vladimir Putin.

If there are people who must be arrested and appear before the International Criminals Court, it is US former President George Bush for the illegal war in Iraq and Barack Obama for the senseless assassination of Brother Leader Muammar Gadaffi.

There is no one who is going to arrest President Putin in South Africa and there is no imperialist nation that will instruct South Africa to do.

Finally, the usage of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) as a mechanism to bully South Africa or any country into imperialist compliance is unacceptable.

South Africa’s current biggest trading partner is the People’s Republic of China, and not once did we ever hear the Chinese embassy and ambassador instruct South Africa who else to trade with and what foreign policy decisions to take.