Kenya Starvation Cult Death Toll Rises To 201

The number of victims of a Kenyan starvation cult in the East African country’s Shakahola forest has risen to 201 after 22 more bodies were recovered.

Addressing journalists on Saturday, 13 May, Rhodah Onyancha, a regional commissioner, said:

Our forensic team was able to exhume 22 bodies today, but we have not reported any rescue.

Last week, Kenyan authorities were digging up shallow graves scattered through the forest looking for remains and searching for survivors.

Hundreds of people are still reported missing.

Paul Mackenzie, leader of the Good News International Church, allegedly ordered his followers to starve their children and themselves to death to attain heaven.

He reportedly predicted that the world will end on 15 April.

Al Jazeera reported that the taxi driver-turned-preacher was denied bail on Wednesday he appeared in court.

Onyancha said one more suspect had also been arrested, bringing the total number of those detained over the deaths to 26.

On Friday, 29 bodies were exhumed, including the remains of 12 children which were found in one grave.

Mackenzie has not commented publicly on the accusations against him.

He has not been required to enter a plea to any criminal charge but his lawyer George Kariuki told the press on Tuesday that his client could face “possible terrorism charges”.

Mackenzie appeared in court in the port city of Mombasa on Friday.

Prosecutors asked a judge to hold him for an additional 90 days as their investigation continued.

The judge is expected to deliver a ruling next Wednesday on the prosecution’s request and ordered that Mackenzie remain in custody until then.

More: Pindula News