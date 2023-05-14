PICTURES: Mnangagwa Attends Ezekiel Guti's Centenary Celebrations

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday attended the Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa – Forward in Faith Ministries International (ZAOGA-FIF) founder Ezekiel Guti’s centenary celebrations at Glamis Arena in Harare. Guti recently turned 100.

In his address, Mnangagwa paid tribute to Guti for his 75 years of preaching the Gospel and 63 years od ZAOGA’s existence. He said:

On this occasion, we have gathered here to witness history. I am honoured to be part of this occasion.

We are also commemorating 75 years of preaching and 63 years of ZAOGA church.

Developments in the church are clear testimony of grace upon Ezekiel Guti. We join the country in celebrating this historic moment.

We are all witnessing this through the works of this great church. I wish to congratulate you on behalf of the country and my family on this centenary celebration of your birth.

Below are pictures from the event:

More: Pindula News