Chinese Steel Manufacturer Has Hired 1 400 Workers In Mvuma - Official

The Chinese company, Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Disco), says it has increased the workforce at its Manhize steel plant construction site in Mvuma, Midlands Province, Zimbabwe to 1 400.

Disco is a subsidiary of Tsingshan Holdings, the world’s largest stainless-steel producer.

Disco public relations manager, Joseph Shoko, told the Chronicle they are working to meet the December deadline when production is expected to commence. He said:

It’s a hive of activity at the Manhize steel plant construction site in Mvuma and the project is now 60 percent complete. We have engaged more employees and we now have a strong 1 400 workforce mostly locals from the surrounding areas who are working to meet the December deadline when production is expected to commence. … we are moving with speed, with no hiccups either other than the challenges of electricity, which stalls progress. We need electricity at this stage for welding for example and unfortunately, we are not spared of long hours of load shedding.

Shoko said the blast furnace at the main complex is over 60 percent completed.

He said the Sintering Complex was 70 percent complete while the De-dusting complex is almost complete.

Shoko added that the main workshop and warehouse, which is 400x150m is about 80 percent complete now. He said:

Lots of fabrication is taking place, bending of steel of all sizes we need and also bending and shaping zinc is taking place. So, it’s a hive of activity at the site. You may also take note of the Munyati Manhize state-of-the-art bridge that has been completed. The power line from Sherwood is set to begin soon. Towards the end of the year, production is earmarked to start. We resettled 12 families and six in Chivhu to pave the way for mining activities.

Estimates indicate that the plant will produce about 1.2 million tonnes of steel annually and create over 10 000 jobs at its peak.

