Lupane Villagers Establish Community Parliament

Lupane villagers have established a community parliament that draws people from across the globe to debate developmental, political, human rights and social issues affecting the district.

Lupane Community Parliament (LCP) speaker Njabulo Sibanda told the Southern Eye that they borrowed the idea from the Nkayi Community Parliament, which has been operational since 2021.

LCP currently has a membership of 390 people, according to Sibanda. He added:

The other reason for the formation of the Lupane Community Parliament (LCP) was to create awareness on policy and constitutional matters. We have started working and having very robust and informative discussions with the professionals we invite to come and share the information with us.

Sibanda said they would also hold their representatives in Parliament and local authorities accountable. He said:

The overall goal of the LCPs is to contribute to the economic, social, cultural, educational and general development and empowerment of the Lupane community by providing a participatory and non-partisan platform for research, learning, exchange of knowledge, sharing of ideas, information dissemination, dialogue and debate on topical public policy matters and by holding public entities and office bearers accountable.

The Nkayi Community Parliament, which LCP seeks to emulate, has engaged with some of the local leaders such as Nkayi North MP Sithembiso Nyoni, Nkayi South MP Stars Mathe, Nkayi senator Chief Ndlovu on various matters affecting the district.

More: Pindula News