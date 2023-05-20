Premier Soccer League 2023 Matchday 10 Fixtures, Venues

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) Matchday 10 fixtures kicked off on Friday and will conclude on Monday next week.

On Friday, Yadah Stars beat Herentals 1-0 in a match played at the National Sports Stadium.

Charles Moffat, who was brought on for the second half by coach Expense Chitukutuku scored the only goal of the match twenty minutes before time, to give the “Miracle Boys” their third win this season.

Two matches, that is, the Cranborne Bullets versus Highlanders and the Dynamos versus Manica Diamonds matches will be broadcast live on ZTN Prime.

Below are all the PSL 2023 Matchday 10 fixtures:

Friday, 19 May 2023

Yadah Stars vs Herentals – National Sports Stadium (3 PM)

Saturday, 20 May 2023

Greenfuel vs Black Rhinos – Gibbo Stadium (3 PM)

FC Platinum vs ZPC Kariba – Mandava Stadium (3 PM)

Chicken Inn vs Ngezi Platinum Stars – Luveve Stadium (3 PM)

Cranborne Bullets vs Highlanders – National Sports Stadium (3 PM)

Sunday, 21 May 2023

Dynamos vs Manica Diamonds – National Sports Stadium (3 PM)

Sheasham vs CAPS United – Mandava Stadium (3 PM)

Hwange vs Triangle United – Colliery Stadium (3 PM)

Monday, 22 May 2023

Simba Bhora vs Bulawayo Chiefs – National Sports Stadium (3 PM)

The match between Highlanders and Dynamos which was postponed in April when the two clubs played in the Independence Day Trophy final will be played on Thursday, 25 May and will also be broadcast live.

On the same day, which is a public holiday, Herentals will host Hwange at the National Sports Stadium.

Thursday, 25 May 2023

Highlanders vs Dynamos – Barbourfields Stadium (3 PM)

Herentals vs Hwange – National Sports Stadium (3 PM)

Meanwhile, the Sheasham vs CAPS United match hangs in the balance after the former claimed financial incapacitation saying they will not be able to travel to Zvishavane for the match.

