"You Cannot Change Fixtures", PSL Tells Sheasham Amid Stadium Ban Row

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has reminded Sheasham Football Club it has no right to change fixtures without the written approval of the League.

This comes after Sheasham declared that they will not fulfill their fixture against CAPS United at any other venue other than their home ground, Bata Stadium in Gweru.

The PSL suspended the use of Bata Stadium for topflight matches until outstanding works are completed and directed the Gweru-based club to use Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane about 120km away, as their home ground.

In a letter addressed to Sheasham, PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele, wrote:

We note that the ZIFA Acting Chief Executive Officer has responded to your Club President’s letter clarifying the work that needs to be done before the stadium hosts Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches. Please be advised that the PSL match between your Club and CAPS United Football Club is scheduled to be played at Mandava Stadium as per the Match Day 10 program released by the PSL Competitions Manager. We draw your attention to the Premier Soccer League Rules and Regulations which state that; Order 18.1: Every Club shall be obliged to honour every league fixture as directed by the League Secretariat. Order 18.5: Clubs have no right or powers to change fixtures without the written approval of the League. It is our hope that the outstanding works at Bata Stadium will be completed as soon as possible.

Sheasham have argued that the PSL has no jurisdiction to stop them since it was the ZIFA First Instance Body (FIB) that granted them clearance to use the venue.

But in a letter addressed to Sheasham chairman Reginald Chidawanyika, acting ZIFA chief executive officer Xolisani Gwesela encouraged the club to speed up the completion of works at Bata Stadium.

ZIFA requested Sheasham to use Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane for their next league match against CAPS United.

Bata Stadium played host to the Sheasham-Highlanders match a fortnight ago, with the tie ending 0-0.

It was during the Highlanders game that unfinished sections of the facility were exposed.

More: Pindula News