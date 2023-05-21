Chicken Inn End Ngezi Platinum Stars' Unbeaten Run

Chicken Inn ended table-topping Ngezi Platinum Stars’ unbeaten run in the current 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season at Luveve Stadium on Saturday.

The Gamecocks overcame Ngezi 2-0 to end the latter’s 19-game unbeaten run that stretched from last season.

Brian Muza opened the scoring for the hosts after 40 minutes before Malvern Hwata added a second three minutes later.

Despite losing to Chicken Inn, Ngezi still on 17 points, retained their position at the top of the log due to a superior goal difference than Highlanders.

Highlanders had an opportunity to climb to the top of the log but were held to a 1-1 draw by Cranborne Bullets, their third successive draw following goalless draws against Simba Bhora and Sheasham.

In other matches played on Saturday, FC Platinum beat ZPC Kariba at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane while Greenfuel overcame Black Rhinos 1-0 at Gibbo Stadium.

Results from matches played on Saturday:

Green Fuel 1-0 Black Rhinos

FC Platinum 1-0 ZPC Kariba

Chicken Inn 2-0 Ngezi Platinum

Cranborne Bullets 1-1 Highlanders

On Friday, Yadah Stars beat Herentals 1-0 in a match played at the National Sports Stadium.

The remaining PSL Matchday 10 fixtures are as follows:

Sunday, 21 May 2023

Dynamos vs Manica Diamonds – National Sports Stadium (3 PM)

Sheasham vs CAPS United – Mandava Stadium (3 PM)

Hwange vs Triangle United – Colliery Stadium (3 PM)

Monday, 22 May 2023

Simba Bhora vs Bulawayo Chiefs – National Sports Stadium (3 PM)

More: Pindula News